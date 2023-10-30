IndiGo commences operations from Salem, the 82nd domestic destination in the 6E network

IndiGo, India’s preferred airline, commenced operations in Salem, the 82nd domestic and 114th overall destination in the 6E network. The airline will seamlessly connect Salem to Chennai daily from October 29, 2023 and to Hyderabad, and Bengaluru four times a week from October 30, 2023. This strategic launch will enhance interstate accessibility and foster economic growth in the region, aligning with the regional connectivity scheme’s objectives.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to commence operations to/from the vibrant city of Salem, also referred to as the ‘steel city’. These new routes, connecting Salem to the commercial and cultural hubs of Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, will bolster tourism, trade, and provide increased accessibility. Customers can now travel to their favourite destinations in a significantly reduced travel time and with efficient flight options. At IndiGo, we are committed to providing customers with affordable, on-time, courteous, and hassle-free travel experiences as we expand into new skies.”

Salem, the fifth largest city in Tamil Nadu, nestled amidst hills on all sides, offers a captivating experience to travellers. The city boasts a rich historical heritage, evident in various inscriptions. It is best known for its steel industry, with steel products manufactured at the Salem Steel Plant used throughout India. The district is adorned with temples, offering a rich pilgrimage experience. Must-visit places in Salem range from temples to hills and forts. Situated at the foothills of the Yercaud Hills, Salem is a major commercial center of Tamil Nadu. The city’s urban charm is complemented by four mountain ranges, including Jeragamalai, Nagaramalai, Godumalai, and Kanjanamalai Hills. Salem is renowned for its coffee plantations, orange groves, and orchidarium. The natural beauty of the region is further enhanced by the dense forests surrounding Yercaud Lake. Travellers can opt for boating in the lake or hiking through the lush Yercaud forests. Salem, as a city, offers a unique blend of nature, culture, and pilgrimage.

Overall, the introduction of new direct flights will offer travellers more convenient travel options, enhance connectivity and accessibility, and promote tourism in these regions.