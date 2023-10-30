Mumbai : Union Bank of India is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 30th October to 5th November on the theme, “ Say no to Corruption; Commit to the Nation” as envisaged by the Central Vigilance Commission. Various programs are scheduled by the Bank for creating awareness regarding PIDPI, Vigilance, Probity and Ethics amongst youth, women, employees, their family members and the public at large. Extensive use of social media is also being made for wider dissemination of the theme.

On this occasion, to commemorate 148th birthday of Shri Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel ji, Union Bank of India along with Bank of India has launched 148 kms rally from Nadiad (his birth place) to Statue of Unity. The rally was flagged off by Top Management of both the Banks through VC. Along with that a Cartoon Book on PIDPI, Book on The Art of Fraud Prevention, Banking with Integrity and Vigilance Vanguard were also unveiled by the Executive Directors along with Senior Executives of the Bank. Movies and Jingles with specific focus on Fight Against Corruption were released during the ceremony.

At Central Office of Union Bank of India, Executive Directors, Senior Executives of the Bank along with Field Executives joined through virtual mode (PAN India) have adopted Integrity Pledge & committed to uphold highest standards of honesty & Integrity. Executive Director Mr. Nitesh Ranjan through his message appealed all the Unionites to follow probity, transparency & integrity in all walks of life to have a sustainable growth of the Bank. He further emphasized upon use of PIDPI and Whistle Blower mechanism by employees to flag-up the corruption and malpractices.

The message of President, Vice-President, & Central Vigilance Commissioner on Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 was communicated to all the attendees PAN India.