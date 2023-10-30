Adani Green Energy Ltd reports H1 FY24 results Revenue up by 66% YoY to Rs. 4,029 Cr EBITDA up by 58% YoY to Rs. 3,775 Cr Net Debt to Run-rate EBITDA at 4.99x v/s 5.9x last year

Ahmedabad: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India’s largest and fastest growing pure-play renewable energy company, today announced financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30 September 2023.

The performance snapshot for the period is as follows:

Capacity Addition & Operational Performance – Q2 & H1 FY24:

Particulars Quarterly performance Half Yearly performance Q2 FY23 Q2 FY24 % change H1 FY23 H1 FY24 % change Operational Capacity 6,724 8,316 24% 6,724 8,316 24% – Solar 4,763 4,975 4% 4,763 4,975 4% – Wind 971 1,201 24% 971 1,201 24% – Solar-Wind Hybrid 990 2,140 116% 990 2,140 116% Sale of Energy (Mn units) 1 3,067 5,737 87% 6,618 11,760 78% – Solar 2,327 2,576 11% 5,078 5,501 8% – Wind 429 1,104 157% 1,092 1,996 83% – Solar-Wind Hybrid 311 2,057 561% 448 4,263 852% Solar portfolio CUF (%) 22.1% 23.5% 24.3% 25.2% Wind portfolio CUF (%) 27.3% 41.6% 36.6% 40.2% Solar-Wind Hybrid (%) 34.3% 43.5% 36.6% 45.4%

With an operational capacity of 8,316 MW (with 9,021 MW AC capacity 2), AGEL continues to own the largest operating renewable energy portfolio in the country.

The sale of energy has increased by 78% YoY to 11,760 mn units in H1 FY24 primarily backed by strong capacity addition and improved CUF across solar, wind and hybrid portfolios.

The solar portfolio CUF has improved by 90 bps YoY to 25.2% in H1 FY24 with improved plant availability and improved solar irradiation.

The wind portfolio CUF has improved by 360 bps YoY to 40.2% in H1 FY24 with consistent wind speed and significant improvement in grid availability.

The solar-wind hybrid portfolio CUF has improved by 880 bps YoY to 45.4% in H1 FY24 backed by technologically advanced solar modules, horizontal single-axis trackers and wind turbine generators as well as consistent high plant and grid availability.

Financial Performance – Q2 & H1 FY24:

Particulars Quarterly performance Half yearly performance Q2 FY23 Q2 FY24 % change H1 FY23 H1 FY24 % change Revenue from Power Supply 1,105 1,984 80% 2,432 4,029 66% EBITDA from Power Supply 3 1,131 1,835 62% 2,396 3,775 58% EBITDA from Power Supply (%) 91.5% 91.3% 91.7% 92.2% Cash Profit 4 600 1,031 72% 1,281 2,082 63%

The robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit is primarily driven by capacity addition of 1,592 MW over the last one year and improved CUF. The consistent industry-leading EBITDA margin is driven by AGEL’s best-in-class O&M practices enabling it to achieve higher electricity generation at lower O&M cost.

The Run-rate EBITDA stands at a strong Rs. 7,645 Cr with Net Debt to Run-rate EBITDA at 4.99x as of September 2023 as compared to 5.9x last year. The ratio continues to be well within the stipulated covenant of 7.5x for holdco bond.

“The performance improvement across the board is the result of our team’s relentless efforts. In pursuit of our next milestone to create the largest RE cluster in the world in Khavda, Gujarat, we have already deployed workforce of 5,000+. At Khavda, we will be installing the most advanced TOPCon solar modules as well as India’s largest and one of the most efficient 5.2 MW wind turbine. These efforts will drive us towards achieving the lowest levelized cost of energy.” said Mr Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd. “Looking ahead, we aim to augment automation in our operations and make every decision even more intelligence driven through extensive digitalization and AI/ ML integration. Our commitment to sustainability and the highest level of governance will remain the foundation of our future growth.”