Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends orientation programme for 240 Assistant Managers & 26 System Managers inducted to Central Cooperative Banks at district level

Bhubaneswar : Attending orientation programme for 240 Assistant Managers & 26 System Managers inducted to Central Cooperative Banks at district level, CM Naveen Patnaik said the recruitment will enable banks to get quality manpower at front office & infuse professionalism in their functioning.

Mentioning that farmers will benefit by way of better service delivery under financial inclusion & credit dispensation, CM hoped the momentum would be sustained in days to come. CM added that cooperative sector plays a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of farmers.

CM said cooperative sector provides necessary impetus to farmers’ agricultural operations through credit inputs and marketing support. CM added that the Co-operative Banks and PACS provide around 60% of the total crop loans disbursed in the state.

In recognition of the potential of PACS in service delivery, CM said Odisha Govt has been emphasising on strengthening their human resources, technology upgradation. Core Banking Solutions & computerised operations of PACS are included as important 5T interventions, CM added.