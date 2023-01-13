PM Narendra Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on 15th January

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on 15th January at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

The train will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users.