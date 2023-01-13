PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident on Nashik-Shirdi highway

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in an accident on the Nashik-Shirdi highway. Shri Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives in an accident on the Nashik-Shirdi highway. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi”