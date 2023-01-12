.FEST Brings The International Food Festival with Cuisines from 16 Countries

Bhubaneswar : The festival of festivals, .FEST is bringing the International Food

Festival to Odisha among other key events for the residents of Bhubaneswar to have an

experience like no other. From 15th to 29th of January 2023, the food enthusiasts of the

city will indulge their taste buds in culinary delights from 16 countries and 24 states of

India.

Around 80–90 varieties of international cuisines from the 16 Hockey World Cup

participating countries will be served in international stalls for locals and tourists to get

an exquisite taste. A total of six international stalls and 24 state stalls including that of

Odisha, will be presenting national and regional delicacies to set up the food court

during the International Food Festival. The event will also feature 4 government stalls

with cuisine participation from Millet Mission and Koraput Café among others.

The event is curated by Mr. Hemant Oberoi, the Executive Chef of the Taj Hotels, with

more than 42 years of experience. An interactive session was also organised with him

to take from his valuable suggestions and make the fest a grand success. In addition to

this, the International Food Festival at .FEST is being organised in association with

Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha.

Sailing on India's mission to eradicate the use of single-use plastics, the authorities

have restricted the use of single-use plastic during the .FEST and will use

biodegradable materials instead, for serving.

Dates: 15th January to 29th January 2023

Time: 6pm-12am

Venue: IDCO exhibition grounds