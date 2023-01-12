.FEST Brings The International Food Festival with Cuisines from 16 Countries

Bhubaneswar : The festival of festivals, .FEST is bringing the International Food
Festival to Odisha among other key events for the residents of Bhubaneswar to have an
experience like no other. From 15th to 29th of January 2023, the food enthusiasts of the
city will indulge their taste buds in culinary delights from 16 countries and 24 states of
India.
Around 80–90 varieties of international cuisines from the 16 Hockey World Cup
participating countries will be served in international stalls for locals and tourists to get
an exquisite taste. A total of six international stalls and 24 state stalls including that of
Odisha, will be presenting national and regional delicacies to set up the food court
during the International Food Festival. The event will also feature 4 government stalls
with cuisine participation from Millet Mission and Koraput Café among others.
The event is curated by Mr. Hemant Oberoi, the Executive Chef of the Taj Hotels, with
more than 42 years of experience. An interactive session was also organised with him
to take from his valuable suggestions and make the fest a grand success. In addition to
this, the International Food Festival at .FEST is being organised in association with
Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha.
Sailing on India's mission to eradicate the use of single-use plastics, the authorities
have restricted the use of single-use plastic during the .FEST and will use
biodegradable materials instead, for serving.
Dates: 15th January to 29th January 2023
Time: 6pm-12am
Venue: IDCO exhibition grounds
