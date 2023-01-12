OEA’s Odisha Vision 2036 Conclave organised at Utkal University

Bhubaneswar: The Orissa Economics Association is preparing OEA’s Odisha Vision 2036. The OEA in collaboration with the Department of Analytical and Applied Economics, Utkal University and School of Humanities and Social Sciences, National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) organised the OEA’s Odisha Vision 2036 conclave at MKCG auditorium, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar. Secretary of OEA, Dr. Amarendra Das said Odisha is already a middle income state and by 2036 there are all possibilities of transforming the state into a high income state. Professor Keshab Das, President of OEA said that the objective of this conclave is to make the making of vision document inclusive and broad basing. Honourable Governor of Odisha in his inaugural speech said that Odisha’s development approach has been based on peace, prosperity and happiness. While envisioning for Odisha in 2036 we should go beyond growth metrics. Professor Sabita Acharya, VC of Utkal University thanked the honourable governor of Odisha for inaugurating the conclave.

Shri Rajesh Mahapatra, editor, PTI suggested that we should give more emphasis towards ensuring democratic methods of governance than showing too much obsession for growth numbers that benefits only a few people. Shri Amar Patnaik said that the threat of climate change in looming large. We need to give importance on multidimensional growth indicators than any single indicator of development.

Shri Panchanan Kanungo argued that Odisha should give focus on self-reliance in food production and improvement of human development. Focus on health, nutrition, skill development can increase the strength of the state. Promotion of hockey might not be sufficient to build up the capacity of tribal population.

Shri Soumyaranjan Patnaik said that we need to understand why we are not able to use the political mandate for fulfilling our development mandates. The objective of the present governments is to only win elections and all governments are remaining in election mode. This is not good for a welfare state. Public perception on the supremacy of Judiciary and lack of debate and discussions in the legislative system are not good for democracy.

Shri Tathagata Satpathy said that the present system is captured by the capitalists. Therefore, the public policy making and governance system benefits only a few people. He also raised concern that our society does not give respect to labour, which is not a good sign of a welfare state.

Professor Asoka Das, Vice Chairman of Odisha state higher education council, Professor Ashoka Mohapatra, former director, AIIMs Bhubaneswar, Shri Sanjeeb Chandra Hota and Ms Abha Mishra, Odisha state head, UNDP shared their views on how to transform Odisha into a prosperous state. Professor Mitali Chinara, Professor Himanshu Sekhar Rout, Professor Sanjukta Das, Professor Dharmabrata Mohapatra also shared their views in the conclave.