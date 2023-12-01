Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Next Of Kin Of Each Deceased In Keonjhar Accident

Keonjhar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of eight people in an accident in Keonjhar today. The accident took place near Ghatgaon today. The CM further announced a generous assistance of Rs. 3 lakh and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Patnaik ordered to provide free medical treatment to the 12 injured people and wished them a speedy recovery.

At least eight persons were killed and 12 others sustained injuries as the van in which they were travelling hit a truck on NH-20 near Balijodi in Keonjhar district, this morning.

The deceased and the victims belong to Pudamari village in Ganjam district. As per reports, they were heading towards the Tarini Temple in Ghatagaon to have darshan of the deity. The ill-fated vehicle hit a stationary truck parked on roadside near Balijodi, around 3 km away from the temple. The impact of the collision killed eight occupants of the van on the spot.