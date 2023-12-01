Paradip: Cocaine worth around Rs 200 crore seized from ship in Odisha’s Paradip.

The Customs Department and CISF along with Paradip police have seized about 22 packets of suspicious white powder from a cargo ship, MV Debi at Paradip port late on Thursday.

As per reports, the suspicious packets were seized from the ship which had arrived at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) from Indonesia’s Gresik port and was scheduled to depart for Denmark carrying steel plates from Odisha.

However, a crane operator first noticed the packets and informed the authorities, who then moved in with a dog squad and seized the packets. While the power has been sent for testing, it is suspected to be illegal narcotic drugs being smuggled by the ship. Further details regarding this matter are awaited.