Delhi Customs Preventive registers case of illegal import of foreign-origin cigarettes worth over Rs. 55 lakh

New Delhi,1st December: Based on an intelligence, the officers of Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate Delhi, searched and recovered 5,48,800 lakh cigarette sticks of foreign origin worth around Rs. 55.23 lakh, yesterday.

The cigarettes of different brands including, Platinum Seven, Davidoff, Dunhill and Mond have been recovered. The recovered foreign origin cigarettes do not have mandatory pictorial health warning on the packets.

It is suspected that these cigarettes were imported illegally/smuggled into the country, evading Customs Duty and also violated the ‘Cigarettes & other Tobacco Products (Packaging & labelling) amendment Rules, 2022’ and being supplied in the domestic market.

During investigation one accused was arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962 and later released on bail. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.