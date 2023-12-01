Tenth edition of Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2023 to be held on December 3 

Mumbai: Mercedes-Benz India and Autocar India are all set to celebrate the landmark tenth anniversary of the iconic Mercedes Benz Classic Car Rally (MBCCR) on December 3. First organized by Autocar India in 2014, the rally has grown to become one of the world’s premier automotive events and revived and encouraged interest in vintage and classic Mercedes in India. The event will be held at the Taj Lands End, in Mumbai, and the participating cars will roll elegantly from the prestigious hotel to Worli Sea Face and back. The rally will be flagged off by Adv. Ashish Shelar – President BJP Mumbai, MLA Vandre West, Chief Whip Bhartiya Janata Party.

Previous editions of the MBCCR have been lauded for bringing together the very best of classic Mercedes in India, and this milestone year, the organizers have turned the celebrations up a notch. Over 75 Mercedes-Benz cars spread across 72 different models will be on display with nearly 50 percent of the cars making their debuts or participating after a comprehensive restoration process.

Among the star-studded lineup are classics such as the legendary 300SL roadster – the only one of its kind in the country – alongside every generation of the SL (including facelift variants). Expect to see a host of debutants across the board such as the ultra-luxurious Grand Mercedes-Benz 600 ‘Grosser’. The iconic R129 SL, credited with kickstarting the Goa road trip culture with its appearance in 2001’s Dil Chahta Hai, is also expected to be among the vehicles on show.

“Ten years is a special landmark, and we’ve gone all out to put together a compelling show. While the MBCCR has created a vibrant community of vintage and classic car collectors, I’m especially enthused by the number of debutants at the rally. Their participation is evidence of a movement that has gathered momentum,” said Perseus Bandrawalla, who has been curating the rally since its inception.

As always, the MBCCR will see participation from across the country, and the participant list features some well-regarded names from the vintage and classic car collectors’ fraternity. These include publisher Viveck Goenka, industrialist Yohan Poonawala, His Highness Himanshu Sinh of Gondal, Pratap Sinh Gaekwad, Behram Dubash, Abbas Jasdanwala, and the Bhogilal family collection

Other highlights at the MBCCR 2023 will include classic generations coupes, limousines; automotive legends such as the Pagoda California Coupe and 220SE Cabriolet, and rare delights such as Adenauer models, the 500K, and the Nürburg.