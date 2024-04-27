TPNODL inaugurates Area Power System Control Centre at Keonjhar

Balasore, 26th April 2024: TPNODL a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha has inaugurated an Area power System Control centre (APSCC) at Keonjhar. The APSCC has been inaugurated by the CEO, TPNODL Dwijadas Basak.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Basak said that the newly built advanced Area power system control centre would facilitate uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the customers and would have control over all the grids coming under Keonjhar Grid. The PSCC would help to identify and solve technical issues much faster and with more efficiency. Employees no longer need to work manually for grid shut downs and charging as the power distribution system is now way more advanced than the earlier times. Although the Central Power System Control Centre is at Balasore, this newly inaugurated APSCC will help in controlling all the grids coming under Keonjhar electrical division.