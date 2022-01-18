Odisha Chief Secretary reviews Covid campaigning, directs to make IEC more prescriptive and service-oriented

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra today reviewed the ongoing Covid awareness campaign in the state and directed that information and awareness campaigns in the case of Covid be made more preventive and service-based.

Besides, the meeting reviewed various awareness campaigns through newspapers, television, and social media. While @IPR_Odisha Chief Secretary to the Government, Vishnupad Sethi, said that in the event of a change, more useful and reliable information and warning messages would be provided to the people.

Further, the meeting, which was held digitally from the Lok Sabha building, was attended by @HFWOdisha Additional Chief Secretary Shri Raj Kumar Sharma, @EIT_Odisha Administration Secretary Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra and other officials.