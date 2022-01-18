JSW higher-ups visit proposed project site villages

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The JSW senior officers and company executives visited proposed project site villages Dhinkia, Gadakujanga and Nuagaon villages under Erasama block on Tuesday.

The visiting company higher-ups held discussions with affected villagers with regards to their difficulty evolving during betel vines demolition and land acquisition as well as distribution of compensation.

Many villagers had pleaded giving employment priority to the displaced families and betel vines growers, on reply JSW authority ensured villagers that special rehabilitation and resettlement compensation packages would be launched for the affected people before going ahead with a plan to set up a steel plant. The compensation announced by the JSW is way above the police provisions outlined in the R&R policy of the Odisha government, JSW officers revealed.

The visiting company officials inspected the boundary wall construction site at Patana to Govindapur, instructed to speed up the betel vine survey and its demolition. The visiting company officials were identified as chief executive officer Ranjan Naik, JSW mines chief BRK Padhi, human resources head Sreejit Mishra, Paradeep project chief Subrat Sahu, and the company’s Paradeep executives.

