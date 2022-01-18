Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges people to cooperate with the Covid restrictions and take active part in Covid booster vaccination drive

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed the situation of Covid through video conferencing and said that the situation is now under complete control.

Beside, the state government has taken steps to control the Covid situation in state looking forward to the safety of people and with the cooperation of people of state we will be able to control the Covid situation efficiently without affecting the livelihood of everyone.

He also said,” ordinary people like other Covid frontliner warriors should take active part in vaccinating the booster doses to people and there are 11,281 beds for covid patients in the state, of which only 11 per cent are bed patients. It was informed at the meeting that the state has an ample supply of medicines, oxygen and other essentials.”