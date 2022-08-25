No let up in the development of higher education even during the difficult times of Corona: Higher Education Minister Dr. Yadav

New Delhi : Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that no stone will be left unturned to build a bright future for the children of the state. New dimensions are being established continuously for the development of higher education in the state. Be it the construction of colleges or the systematic operation of new courses, the development of higher education was not allowed to decline even in the difficult times of Corona. Higher Education Minister Dr. Yadav was addressing the inauguration programme of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Postgraduate College at Itarsi in Narmadapuram district today at a cost of Rs 5 crore 24 lakh.

Minister Dr. Yadav said that the history of Indian education has been glorious. The education policy of Lord Macaulay, which came in the year 1845, has somehow obstructed our tradition of self-knowledge, self-realisation and self-research. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has re-established the culture of diversity in India’s diverse regional languages, dialects, culture and unity. From the National Education Policy, now the glorious tradition of Indian education will flow uninterruptedly. The college will be established as a temple of education. Higher Education Minister Dr. Yadav said that in the last two years, the infrastructure of the colleges has been strengthened continuously in all the districts at a cost of about Rs. 2000 crore. He said that this fully equipped building constructed at a cost of about Rs. 5 crore 24 lakh would prove useful for the students.

MLA Dr. Sitasaran Sharma said that it is our good fortune that Dr. Yadav, who is well versed in all streams of education, is our Higher Education Minister. With the efforts of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Higher Education Minister Dr. Yadav, higher education is being developed continuously in Narmadapuram, so that the children of this place will be able to illuminate the name of the nation, state and Narmadapuram in the world. He also thanked the Higher Education Minister for the newly constructed building. MLA Dr. Sharma placed some demands related to the development of higher education in the area and conducting new courses in front of the Higher Education Minister. MLA Sohagpur Shri Vijaypal Singh said that new dimensions are being written for the development of higher education in the state under the leadership of the Higher Education Minister. Mementoes were presented by the college management to the Higher Education Minister and other public representatives and officials.