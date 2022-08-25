Local community held the Cord of Safety at tourist places- Principal Secretary Shri Shukla

New Delhi : Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Tourism Board Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that the roots of Raksha Bandhan festival are deeply connected with our culture. This festival is a bond of sattvik sentiments which commits the brother to protect not only his sister but every girl in the world. With this sentiment, a campaign ‘Is Rakshabandhan Sankalp Surakshit Parytan Ka’ was launched from August 10 to August 25. Which has been successful with the participation of local communities.

Principal Secretary Shri Shukla informed that in all 52 districts, Creating awareness about safe tourism through creative activities such as security pledges, Kajaliya/Bhujaria festival, Sawan swings, tying of Safety threads to tourists in MPT hotels and tourist places, security pledges / Safety threads to tourists through auto taxi drivers, awareness campaigns on social media, radio campaigns and safety talk etc.

The project, run by the Nirbhaya Fund of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, has been provided technical support by the UN Woman. Under the 15-day campaign, DATCC (District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council), Police Department, Forest Department besides Auto Rickshaw Union, Guide Union, Hotel Associations and various tourism entrepreneurs, communities and project partner organizations of the state participated in it.

Safe Tourism Scheme for women

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is running Safe Tourism Scheme for women, whose aim is to inculcate a sense of security and ease among the women tourists visiting the tourist places of the state. All women tourists can travel with a feeling of pleasure without any insecurities during the tour. For this, a campaign “Sankalp Surakshit Parytan ka” was launched during Raksha Bandhan to create community awareness and sensitivity. In order to inspire the consciousness of the government and community service providers associated with the tourism enterprise, with the true meaning of the diversity and festivals of Indian culture. Such activities will be continued by the Tourism Board in collaboration with the community tourism entrepreneurs.