“Mandu” honored with Best Heritage Destination Award

New Delhi : The famous tourist destination of Madhya Pradesh “Mandu” has been awarded the Outlook Traveler Jury Award for Best Heritage Destination. Managing Director, Tourism Corporation Shri S. Viswanathan received the award at the 19th Annual Outlook Traveler Awards at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. Expressing happiness over this achievement, Shri Viswanathan said that it is a matter of great pride to receive this award for the heritage destination of Madhya Pradesh .

The Outlook Traveler Awards were given in the presence of Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri G. Kishan Reddy and Tourism Minister, Uttarakhand Shri Satpal Maharaj and senior dignitaries from various states. This year the awards were decided on the basis of a travel survey by a research agency and examination of responses by jury members.