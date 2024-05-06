Jordan Armed Forces Delegation Makes Maiden Visit to SNC and INA for Training

A three member Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) training delegation led by Cdr Hazem I Maitah visited Southern Naval Command, Kochi and Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala from 29 Apr to 04 May 24. The maiden visit was aimed at military training exchanges as decided during the second consultative meeting on defence cooperation between the two countries in Mar 23. The delegation visited various training facilities in the professional training schools of SNC, Kochi. Salient aspects included familiarisation with simulators, professional interactions and demonstration of VBSS & Diving Ops. A guided tour of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and ship repair facilities at Cochin Shipyard Ltd was also conducted. The delegation interacted with Cmde Sritanu Guru, Cmde Training, Southern Naval Command on avenues of engagement in Naval training and professional courses between the Indian Navy & Jordan Armed Forces.

At INA, the delegation called on VAdm Vineet McCarty, Commandant of INA, and shared insights on training methodologies, leadership strategies and operational experiences. They were provided an insight into the state of the art training facilities of the Academy, and held discussions on best practices. The visit of Jordan Armed Forces Training Delegation marks a significant step towards deepening cooperation between India Navy and Jordan Armed Forces under the larger ambit of defence cooperation between the two countries.