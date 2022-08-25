Madhya Pradesh launches Natural Agriculture Development Scheme

New Delhi : Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Shri Kamal Patel has said that it is very important to promote natural farming for pesticide free crop production, soil health and environment protection. Keeping these objectives in mind, “Madhya Pradesh Natural Agriculture Development Scheme’ is being started in the state. In the first phase, 100 villages each will be selected in all the districts. In each village, 5 farmers will be selected and they will be given grant for cow rearing also.

Minister Shri Patel told that to encourage natural farming, initially it will be introduced in 5,200 villages. From each village, 5 farmers engaged in natural farming will be selected. A total of 26 thousand selected farmers will be given grant for cow rearing. Only those farmers who have indigenous cow will be included in the scheme. Farmers of all classes will be given a grant of Rs 900 per month for just one cow on the mandatory condition of pursuing natural farming on minimum one acre of land. Minister Shri Patel has said that people will get chemical free, pure and nutritious food items through natural farming.

Additional Chief Secretary, Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Shri Ajit Kesari has informed that cent percent local field staff of ‘Atma’ scheme will be trained for successful implementation of the scheme. Registration of farmers willing to pursue natural farming will be done under the guidance of departmental staff by preparing portal/mobile app for natural farming. Out of the registered farmers, in each block, 5 progressive/leading farmers will be selected and trained as master trainers. After the training, the master trainer will be called ‘Prakritik Prerak’ (Natural Motivators). Training will be given to all the farmers who want to do natural farming and who are registered on the portal / mobile app by these natural motivators.

Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Shri Kesari informed that the scheme will be implemented by the project director of ‘Atma’ at the district level. The development block wise list of selected beneficiaries will be approved by the governing body of Atma. The work of monitoring the scheme will be done by the state and district level committees constituted in the ‘Madhya Pradesh Natural Agriculture Development Board’.