Overall development of the backward classes is the priority of the state government

New Delhi : The delegation of Telangana Backward Classes Commission received information about the schemes and programmes being run for the backward class people in the state in Mantralaya. Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Commission Chairman Shri Gauri Shankar Bisen was also present.

It was informed in the meeting that the state government is committed for the overall development of about 48 percent backward class population of the state. Principal Secretary Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Shri Ashok Varnwal informed that scholarship and hostel facilities are being made available for the educational improvement of backward class students. Along with this, efforts are being made to connect the traditional employment works of backward classes with modern technology. Foreign Study Scholarship Scheme is being run for the students of this class to pursue higher studies abroad. The state government is also conducting skill upgradation programmes to boost employment opportunities for the youths. 93 castes and sub-castes have been included in the state backward class list of the state.

The delegation was informed about the reservation of backward classes in the recent local body elections. Telangana Backward Classes Commission Chairman Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao said that concerted efforts are being made to provide the benefits of reservation to the backward classes in Telangana according to the proportion of their population. After the study tour of Madhya Pradesh, more concrete efforts will be made for the betterment of these sections of the people.

Members of Telangana Commission Shri CH Upendra, Shri Shubhprabhat Patel Nooli and Shri K Kishor Goud were also present. Commissioner Backward Classes Welfare Shri Gopal Chandra Dad and Secretary of the Commission Sushri Lata Sharnagat gave information about the working procedure.