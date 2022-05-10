Nitin Gadkari stresses on sensitization of stake holders for collectively addressing issues regarding Road Safety

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has stressed on sensitization of stake holders for collectively addressing issues regarding Road Safety . At an event organized on Monday by NHAI/MORTH in collaboration with SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF) he said that road safety is a very serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents. He said we have accorded highest priority for road safety and and set the target to reduce 50% road accident deaths by 2024.

Shri Gadkari directed the senior officials to consider and implement various strategies and solutions put forward by SaveLIFE Foundation to improve road safety as early as possible.

The Minister said action should be taken immediately on black spots. He said while taking action three things have to be considered immediate measures, mid-term action, and long-term action. He said all Ros(Regional officers) & PDs(Project directors) should take a pledge of zero accidents.