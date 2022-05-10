Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly

New Delhi : The term of office of 07 members of Karnataka Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is going to expire on 14.06.2022. The details are as under:-
|S. No
|Name of Member
|Date of Retirement
|
1.
|Laxman Sangappa Savadi
|
14.06.2022
|
2.
|Ramappa Timmapur
|
3.
|Allum Veerabhadrappa
|
4.
|H.M. Ramesha Gowda
|
5.
|Veena Achaiah S.
|
6.
|Narayana Swamy K.V.
|
7.
|Lahar Singh Siroya
2. The Commission has decided to conduct above mentioned biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by members of Legislative Assembly in accordance with the following programme:-
|S. No.
|Events
|Dates
|
|Issue of Notification
|17th May, 2022 (Tuesday)
|
|Last Date of making nominations
|24th May, 2022 (Tuesday)
|
|Scrutiny of nominations
|25th May, 2022 (Wednesday)
|
|Last date for withdrawal of candidatures
|27th May, 2022 (Friday)
|
|Date of Poll
|03rd June, 2022 (Friday)
|
|Hours of Poll
|09:00 am – 04:00 pm
|
|Counting of Votes
|03rd June, 2022 (Friday) at 05:00 pm
|
|Date before which election shall be completed
|07th June, 2022 (Tuesday)
3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.
4. The Chief Secretary, Karnataka is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.