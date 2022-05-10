Biennial Election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by the members of Legislative Assembly

New Delhi : The term of office of 07 members of Karnataka Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) is going to expire on 14.06.2022. The details are as under:-

S. No Name of Member Date of Retirement 1. Laxman Sangappa Savadi 14.06.2022 2. Ramappa Timmapur 3. Allum Veerabhadrappa 4. H.M. Ramesha Gowda 5. Veena Achaiah S. 6. Narayana Swamy K.V. 7. Lahar Singh Siroya

2. The Commission has decided to conduct above mentioned biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council by members of Legislative Assembly in accordance with the following programme:-

S. No. Events Dates Issue of Notification 17th May, 2022 (Tuesday) Last Date of making nominations 24th May, 2022 (Tuesday) Scrutiny of nominations 25th May, 2022 (Wednesday) Last date for withdrawal of candidatures 27th May, 2022 (Friday) Date of Poll 03rd June, 2022 (Friday) Hours of Poll 09:00 am – 04:00 pm Counting of Votes 03rd June, 2022 (Friday) at 05:00 pm Date before which election shall be completed 07th June, 2022 (Tuesday)

3. Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by ECI as contained in para 06 of Press Note, dated 02.05.2022, available at link https://eci.gov.in/files/file/14151-schedule-for-bye-election-in-3-assembly-constituencies-of-odisha-kerala-and-uttarakhand%E2%80%93-reg/ to be followed, wherever applicable, during entire election process by all persons.

4. The Chief Secretary, Karnataka is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the election.