New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of noted Santoor maestro, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”