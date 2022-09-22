Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones for 8 National Highway Projects worth Rs. 3000 Crore in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today laid the foundation stones for 8 National Highway Projects worth Rs. 3000 Crore in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh in presence of Andhra Pradesh Roads & Buildings Minister Shri Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao , BJP State President Shri Somu Veer Raju, MPs, MLAs and senior officials.

Addressing the gathering Shri Gadkari said once the projects are completed, they will provide green field road connectivity to Kakinada SEZ*, SEZ Port, Fishing Harbour and Kakinada Anchorage Port, which will smoothen the export of rice, sea food, oil meals, iron-ore, bio-fuel, granite etc. through Kakinada Port.

The Minister said the road projects include construction of 5 flyovers at Kaikaram, Morampudi, Undarajavaram, Tetali & Jonnada and after their completion, it would provide hassle-free and safe traffic movement for places like Namavaram, Satellite City, Mandapeta, Ramchandrapuram, Kakinada, Undarajavaram, Nidadavolu, Tanuku Town and Kaikaram. Special safety features will be ensured for the rectification of blackspots.

Shri Gadkari said the other 3 projects that include 4-laning of Vakalapudi-Uppada-Annavaram & Samarlakota-Achampeta Junction and construction of 2-lane with paved shoulders from Rampachodavaram to Koyyuru will provide road connectivity to religious locations such as Samarlakota, Annavaram Bikkavolu, Ryali & Pithapuram. He said it would also provide road connectivity to tribal areas such as Araku & Lambasinghi and important tourist destinations of Andhra Pradesh such as Arakku Valley & Caves. It would also provide safe, better and fast intra-state connectivity through Kakinada and Alluri Sitharama districts, he added.

Shri Gadkari said government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is dedicated to unfolding prosperity in Andhra Pradesh through world class infrastructure & the development of above projects would create large scale employment in the state.