“Global Clean Energy Action Forum-2022” kickstarts last evening with opening ceremonies at the Heinz History Centre at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States

New Delhi : The hallmark of the first day of the Global Clean Energy Action Forum 2022 was a dinner meeting attended by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh with US Energy Minister Jennifer Granholm and other important Ministers of the forum.

Earlier, the Action Forum-2022 began with an opening ceremony at the Heinz History Centre at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US.

The coveted joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7) from 21st to 23rd September at Pittsburg is being organised by the U.S. Department of Energy and Carnegie Mellon University.

Besides Jennifer Granholm, the speakers Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County Executive, Ed Gainey, Mayor of Pittsburgh, Farnam Jahanian, President of Carnegie Mellon University and David Sandalow, Inaugural Fellow, Centre on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University welcomed visiting country delegations to Pittsburgh, sharing the Steel City’s transformation from an early energy economy to a clean energy and innovation industrial hub. They also shared how we got here – the origins of Mission Innovation and the Clean Energy Ministerial – and the rapid acceleration of innovation and deployment needed to achieve a global net zero economy.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, are also among the expected attendees at the Global Clean Energy Action Forum.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is leading a high-level Joint Indian Ministerial official delegation of Ministry of Power, New & Renewable Energy and Ministry of Science & Technology joined Energy Ministers from 30 other countries at Pittsburgh for the environmental summit at the David L. Lawrence Convention Centre downtown.

Later, Dr Jitendra Singh joined a private dinner for Ministers and VIPs that included Jennifer Granholm, United States Secretary of Energy, Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources from Canada, Diego Pardow, Minister of Energy from Chile, Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy Policy from Netherland, German Galushchenko, Ukraine Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Graham Stuart, Minister of State for Climate from UK, Andreas Ericksen, State Secretary in Norway’s petroleum and energy ministry, Farnam Jahanian, President of Carnegie Mellon University, Angela Wilkinson, Secretary General of World Energy Council.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is looking forward to participating in the Cleantech Leaders Roundtable and joining U.S. DOE officials and industry leaders tomorrow, besides meeting leading world scientists and academicians and the India Diaspora. The Minister noted that the Global Clean Energy Action Forum meet offers India an opportunity to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s climate and clean energy vision before the world.

Dr Jitendra Singh will have very close engagements at the Plenary and two Roundtables of Global Clean Energy Action Forum. At the 1st Roundtable on Sustainable Bioenergy and Bio-refineries he is expected to speak about India’s plan to work towards transforming the energy landscape with significant clean energy share. At the 2nd Roundtable on Net Zero Built Environment with Connected Communities, the Minister will elaborate on India supported research development and deployment of technologies with an investment of 34.3 million USD during the last decade.

Both the Roundtables will be followed by the Joint Ministerial Plenary of Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7), where Dr Jitendra Singh will tell the Ministers and Delegates that India is founding and active member of both MI & CEM since launch and now actively engaged with MI2.0 through various Missions and Platforms work streams.

After the events, Dr Jitendra Singh will have Private Dinner with Select Eminent Scientists, Academicians, Doctors and Philanthropists.