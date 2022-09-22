TCS Helps Zurich Insurance Germany Digitally Transform its Life Insurance Business

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) and Zurich Insurance Germany (Zurich) have expanded their partnership, making TCS the exclusive strategic IT partner for the latter’s life insurance IT landscape.

TCS has been a partner to Zurich Insurance Germany since 2016 and has been working closely to deliver key business initiatives in general insurance, customer and sales, and life legacy portfolios. With the expanded strategic partnership, TCS will help the insurer modernize, transform and manage the entire application estate supporting its life insurance business; improve, and standardize IT and business processes; accelerate cloud and digital adoption; and drive technical and domain innovation at scale.

Leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of Zurich’s IT and business landscape and vast experience in leading innovation-led business transformations, TCS will help the insurer streamline the customer journey through digitalization and process simplification, enhance customer experience, and expand the use of the bancassurance channel. TCS will also leverage its innovation centers and capabilities to help Zurich scale its innovation efforts at speed and launch new digital services and products.

TCS will help Zurich embrace a new IT operating model, leveraging DevSecOps and automation. This will enable the insurer to bring innovations faster to market, and enhance the digital customer journey. TCS will also work closely with Zurich IT in joint agile teams to build a stronger internal IT core competency by leveraging TCS’ Talent Transformation framework.

“Zurich is on a transformation journey – an “accelerated evolution” – with the aim of improving our digital capabilities, accelerating the development of new solutions and thus modernizing the IT landscape. We are creating a strong new foundation that will help us maintain our growth trajectory while focusing on customer experience,” said Jens Becker, CIO, Zurich Group Germany. “Due to their excellent delivery competence, strong customer orientation and technical expertise, we have been working successfully with TCS for several years, and are now building this into a strategic partnership, selecting TCS as the exclusive partner for the life insurance domain.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Zurich Insurance Germany to drive their digitalization and transformation agenda. Given TCS’ deep experience in the insurance industry, strong talent pool, and innovation hubs such as TCS Pace Port™, we are uniquely positioned to help Zurich Insurance Germany in their growth and transformation journey and enhance their competitive differentiation to become a market leader,” said Uma Rijhwani, Business Unit Head, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance – Central Europe, TCS.

Present in Germany since 1991, TCS currently partners with over 100 leading German corporations in their growth and transformation journeys, including 23 of the stock index DAX40. TCS has been consistently ranked number one for customer satisfaction in an independent survey of CxOs at top IT spending European organizations by Whitelane Research.