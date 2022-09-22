There is no deficit of Talent in the country but an increased demand for Talented & Skilled Indians across the Globe: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : As part of the Government’s Skill India initiative, the Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) today signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung India for a skilling initiative that aims to empower the youth with industry relevant skills in emerging technology domains to enhance their employability.

The programme, ‘Samsung Innovation Campus’ aims to upskill over 3,000 unemployed youth from 18-25 years of age in future technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Big Data and Coding & Programming.

ESSCI which is a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) approved entity will execute the program through its nationwide network of approved training and education partners.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who was present on the occasion, said that skilling should not be just about equipping the youth with employable skills but should act as gateways to employability and employment— as their Passports to Prosperity. The more employment-oriented skilling is, the more aspirational it will be for the students and young Indians. He said the Government’s emphasis on skilling has been to harness the opportunities in an increasingly digitized world and to make India a talent pool. There is no deficit of talent in the country but an increased demand for talented and skilled Indians across the globe, he added.

The Minister urged the National Skills Development Corporation and the Ministry to work out plans to evolve closer partnerships between the industry and the skilling ecosystem for sustainable solutions. Stating that it is the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that digital opportunities should be equitably be available to each and every Indian, Mr. Chandrasekhar said that efforts should be taken up not just with premier educational institutions but also with Universities and Institutes in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Welcoming Samsung’s initiative with ESSCI to empower young Indians with skills, he said that it “was a true hallmark of being a good partner to India and the Indians”, and urged them to headquarter their programmes in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to ensure skilling opportunities for the hundreds of thousands of students from these places.

The MoU was exchanged by Mr. Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia and Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, COO, ESSCI.

Other dignitaries present at the ceremony included Mr. Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Mr Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC and Mr Amrit Manwani, Chairman, ESSCI, Mr Peter Rhee, Deputy Managing Director, Samsung India and Mr Partha Ghosh, Head, CSR, Samsung India.