Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 3 NH projects worth Rs. 1206 Crore in Siliguri, West Bengal

New Delhi : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 3 NH projects worth Rs. 1206 Crore in Siliguri today in the presence of MPs Shri Raju Bisht, Shri Jayant Kumar Roy, Central & State Officials.

Addressing the gathering Shri Gadkari said the inaugurated projects include 2-lane ROB in replacement of Level Crossing at km 615.5 of NH-31 (Oodlabari) and would give significant boost to international connectivity & ROB in lieu of Level Crossing at km 661.100 on NH-31 (Maynaguri). He said it would help to reduce accidents due to improved safety features and bring down travelling distance and time.

Shri Gadkari said the development of these projects will lead to industrial & economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards agricultural sector.

Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation Stone was laid today for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 (New NH-10) with both side service roads from km 569.258 to km 581.030 (end of AH-02 project on NH- 31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment). It would boost connectivity to North Eastern India & neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.