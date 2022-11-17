Odisha : Digital Life Certificate Submission Camp held at SBI Balasore

Bhubaneswar : A Digital Life Certificate Submission Camp through face Authentication Technology by Jeevan Praman App for pensioners under the Nation-wide Campaign for Digital Life Certificate was organized by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare and State Bank of India under the guidance of Administrative Office, Balasore at SBI Balasore Branch today.

Shri Vishal Kumar, Under Secretary, GOI, Shri Anshul Sharma, ASO, GOI, Shri T Chaitanya Reddy, Dy. Director, UIDAI and Shri Amarendra Kumar, DGM (D&TB), SBI attended the programme.

This is a new initiative introduced by Government of India which facilitates submission of life certificate by pensioners digitally through Face Authentication Technology by Jeevan Pramaan APP. More than 100 pensioners submitted Digital Life Certificates through the new method at the camp. Shri Pitabasa Panigrahi, AGM, DB, Zone-II, Balasore was present on the occasion for smooth conduct of the programme.

DoPPW is organizing DLC campaign in 37 cities across country including three cities in Odisha such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Balasore to ensure awareness about “Ease of Living” welfare measures taken by the Government of India. The final camp of the state will be organised at Cuttack on November 19.