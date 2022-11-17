NTPC team wins GOLD award in 47th ICQCC-2022

New Delhi : NTPC’s QC Team from Unchahar ABHYUDAYA has won the “GOLD” award in the 47th International Convention on Quality Control Circle (ICQCC-2022). The convention is being held from 15th-18th November in Jakarta. The theme for ICQCC-2022 was “Built Back Better through Quality Efforts”.

NTPC QC Team presented on “Frequent Choking of Collecting tanks of AHP-IV”.

The QC team members – Shri Reyaz Ahamad (Facilitator), Shri Mahesh Chandra, Shri Virendra Kumar Yadav and Shri Laxmi Kant worked relentlessly towards providing unique, pragmatic, and quality solutions to the problem at hand.

In March 2022, NTPC had been declared the “Dream Employer of the Year” at the 30th Session of the World HRD Congress. NTPC’s efforts to create a future-ready workforce were recognized when NTPC was selected as a 2022 ATD BEST award winner by The Association for Talent Development (ATD), USA. The awards and recognitions are a testimony that people practices at NTPC are at par with the best companies in the world.