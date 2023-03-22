Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti recommends 6 Infrastructure projects at its 45th Session

The Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti at its 45th session examined and recommended 6 Infrastructure projects. The meeting was chaired by the Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT and saw active participation of senior officials from key member ministries/departments including Department of Telecommunication (DoT), M/o Environment, Forest and Climate Change, M/o Railways, M/o Ports, Shipping and Waterways, M/o Civil Aviation, M/o Power, NITI Aayog, M/o Road Transport and Highways, M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas and M/o New and Renewable Energy. During the meeting 6 projects viz., 1 by MNRE, 3 by M/o Railways and 2 by MoRTH were examined by the NPG and recommended. These projects will be developed in tandem with the PM GatiShakti Principles using the integrated and holistic approach. These projects will also provide multimodal connectivity, seamless movement of goods and passengers as well as increase logistics efficiency across the country.

A project by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy was examined by the NPG. The project was for the Inter-State Transmission System for Renewable Energy Projects in Ladakh. This project is an important and one-of-a-kind project. It is a big step towards achieving the Government of India’s target of 500 GW capacity from non – fossil fuels by the year 2030. During the Independence Day speech of 2020 by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, he shared the setting up of a 7500 MW solar park in Ladakh and the transmission project. This project enables evacuation and grid integration of 13 GW RE through a 5 GW transmission system. With a first of its kind system in the world a transmission utilization of 76% is expected. This project comprises State-of-the-art VSC based HVDC terminals at Pang (Leh) and Kaithal (Haryana) along with a 350 kV HVDC line. It will create employment opportunities at local level and lead to overall economic development of Ladakh. It also facilitates in abating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions of the order of 26 Million Tonnes/year.

The Ministry of Railways proposed a project for city logistics. The project was for Kanpur Anwarganj – Mandhana elevated railway track. It is a City specific project as it will increase line capacity utilization for railways and improve city logistics in the region. The project is located in the heart of Kanpur city wherein 16 Level Crossing (LC) are located in 16 Km stretch with GT road running parallel to this track. On both sides of the railway track there are important components such as universities, medical college, cardiology centre, cancer centre, good shed, consumption centres, warehouses, agricultural components, among others. Eventually, it leads to traffic jams and an increase in waiting time of trains, and vehicles. After the construction of this track rail logistics will improve by 4.2 MTPA. It will improve the container traffic in the region and result in saving of around Rs. 0.0021 Cr of fuel and Rs. 0.0026 Cr of emission. The present road traffic will also improve by 25% significantly improving industrial production and consumption. The Land released after dismantling of old track will be utilized for E-bus dedicated corridor and other commercial activities. Moreover, a skywalk connectivity through two metro stations will also be provided through this railway track. This project will improve the socio-economic status in the region with its holistic approach.

Further, a project by the Ministry of Railways for construction of Rail Bridge across river Ganga in connection with the new railway line connecting Vikramshila – Katareah railway station on East central railway in Bihar State was examined by the NPG. The project is about 40 KM from Bhagalpur alongside a stream on river Ganges. This is a critical infrastructure project as it will provide seamless freight flow movement after the completion. This project will provide connectivity to economic nodes of food grains, movement of cement to north Bihar and North east region, Eastern coal field, increase in stone chips boulders and other quarry products to 5 rakes a day.

Another project proposal was examined for doubling of Ajmer – Chittaurgarh railway line of 178.28 Km. This project will predominantly serve the industrial & tribal belt i.e., Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittaurgarh districts of Rajasthan. The region has many religious, tourist and historic places in the project area i.e., Pushkar, Ajmer, Chittaurgarh & Udaipur. The project section also serves important food grain unloading stations like Ranapratapnagar Fertilizers loading stations viz. Debari (DRB), Cement/Clinker loading stations, Zinc mines, Spinning mills & textile hub and major defence establishment of Nasirabad. By doubling the line this project will improve 18.95% passengers time and save approximately 40-45 mins of travel time. It will provide multimodal connectivity and increase logistics efficiency in the region.

Additionally, NPG examined 2 projects by the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways pertaining to construction of 4 Lane to Bijni to Mandi section including construction of twin tube tunnels of Pathankot – Mandi. It will improve connectivity with Pathankot Cantt. Railway Station and Joginder Nagar Railway Station. It will also connect important towns i.e., Nurpur, Shahpur, Dharamshala, Kangra, Palampur, Baijnath and Mandi. This project will increase the freight volume on the Greenfield corridor by increasing economic activities in the region. It will improve rail connectivity (including Dedicated Freight Corridors), airports, MMLPs and ropeways. The project will provide multimodal connectivity to 5 unique nodes under PM GatiShakti NMP Principles viz., Pharma and medical Centre, SEZ, Industrial Parks, and Textiles clusters.

The second project proposed by MoRTH was the construction of a 4 Lane of Belgaum – Hungsund – Raichur, as a part of Panaji – Hyderabad Economic Corridor. This economic corridor will enable seamless connectivity between Bharatmala Economic Centres of Southern States of India, Karnataka, Goa, Telangana via high-speed NHs and EXPs of Karnataka and Bhanapur – Gadenkeri. It will improve multi-modal connectivity with 6 Major Railway Stations namely, Goa, Belgavi, Bagalkot, Raichur, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad, 3 Airports viz Goa, Belgavi and Hyderabad), and 20+ Tourist Places. This project is important as it will help in implementing the vision of Amrit Kaal by connecting 6 districts and 6 PM GatiShakti Economic Nodes.

The 45th Session of the Network Planning Group (NPG) took place on 15 March 2023 at Udyog Bhawan, New Delhi.