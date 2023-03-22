Bhupender Yadav says Government accords huge importance to Blue Economy with focus on sustainable,climate resilient coastal infrastructure and livelihoods of coastal communities

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav chaired today the 1st General Body Meeting of National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) an institute under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change(MoEF&CC). He emphasized that Prime Minister accords huge importance to Blue Economy with focus on sustainable and climate resilient coastal infrastructure and livelihoods of coastal communities.

Shri Yadav said Government is steering ahead with marine spatial planning (MSP) to develop a blueprint for area-based management with multiple management objectives. The Minister also directed NCSCM to contribute to Mission MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes) for mangrove conservation with focus on tangible income to coastal communities.

NCSCM was established in February 2011, as a research institution to support the protection, conservation, restoration, management, and policy advice on coasts. The vision of NCSCM is to promote sustainable coasts through increased partnerships, conservation practices, scientific research, and knowledge management for the benefit and wellbeing of current and future generations.

The National Centre has undertaken several landmark research studies such as mapping of over 34,000 sq. km. of the Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA), mapping of composite hazard line, preparation of the Coastal Zone Management Plans as per the Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) Notifications, 2011 and 2019, cumulative coastal environmental impact assessment, ecosystem goods and services, blue carbon sequestration, ecosystem health report cards among others.