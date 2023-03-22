BCCL Awards Work on Revenue Sharing basis in MDO Model

Aiming to augment production of Coking Coal in India, BCCL awarded the work of “Re-Open, Salvage, Rehabilitate, Develop, Construct and Operate for Excavation/ Extraction of Coal from Coal Mine and Delivery Thereof to The Authority” at three areas of the company on revenue sharing basis in MDO Model.

M/s R K Transport Co was awarded for Katras Area for a period of 25 (Twenty-Five) years @ 9% Revenue share to BCCL. This is the First for Coking Coal in India. The LOA was issued on 21.03.2023 for the quoted coal production of 25.70 MT for 25 years, 1.4 MT being the proposed annual capacity. BCCL awarded the work at PB Area to M/s Eagle Infra India Ltd for a period of 25 years @ 6% Revenue share. The LOA was issued on 21.03.2023 for the quoted coal production of 52.00 MT for 25 years, 2.7 MT being the proposed annual capacity.

Likewise, M/s Vensar Constructions Company Ltd was awarded for Sijua Area for a period of 25 years @ 7.29% Revenue share. The LOA has been issued on 21.03.2023 for the quoted coal production of 28.485 MT for 25 years, 1.285 MT being the proposed annual capacity.

Being pioneer in the production of coking coal, BCCL takes pride in serving the Nation for decades and towards the vision of building Atmanirbhar Bharat.