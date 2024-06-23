Kathmandu: Nepal’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lokdarshan Regmi, has been nominated as the new Nepalese ambassador to India. Nepal has nominated ambassadors for eight countries, including India, a little over two weeks after recalling the incumbents.

Regmi has earlier held positions of Home Secretary, Finance Secretary and Secretary at the Ministry of Land Reform and Management.Earlier on June 6, the Nepal government had recalled ambassadors from 11 countries, including those serving in India and the US and appointed under the Nepali Congress’ quota, three months after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ terminated his alliance with the party and joined hands with former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

Similarly, former Secretary Chandra Ghimire has been recommended as the ambassador for the USA. Human rights activist Sushil Pyakurel has been recommended as the ambassador for South Korea, Sumnima Tuladhar for Denmark, and Dr. Netra Prasad Timilsina for Malaysia.

Additionally, Bijan Pant has been recommended as the ambassador for the UK, Abu Sufyan Khan Muslim for Saudi Arabia, and Pushpa Raj Rajkarnikar for Spain.

While Regmi, Ghimire, Pyakurel, Tuladhar and Timilsina are appointed as ambassadors under UML quota, Panta, formerly close to Nepali Congress(NC), was appointed from the Maoist Center quota. Similarly, Rajkarnikar and Khan are said to have been appointed as ambassadors from the Federal Socialist Party (FSP)-led by Ashok Rai.

Except for Regmi and Ghimire, the remaining three others appointed as ambasadors from the UML quota have NGO background.