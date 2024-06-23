Bhubaneswar: Subhadra Yojana will be rolled out within 100 days Announces Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida.

Subhadra Yojana will be rolled out within 100 days and all women beneficiaries will get the benefit, informed Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida on Sunday. The state Cabinet has accorded its nod and it is in the drafting stage, Parida announced.

The Subhadra Yojana will be launched within 100 days and all women will get assistance under the scheme,” informed the Deputy CM. She further added that the Woman and Child Development Department is completely ready for the implementation of the scheme.

“There would be requirements of budget for the Subhadra Yojana and Deputy CM KV Singh Deo is in Delhi and has attended the pre-budget meeting and GST council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman,” she added.

Under the Subhadra Yojana, women will receive a voucher of Rs 50,000 to be encashed over a period of two years.