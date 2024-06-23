Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on 2-day visit to his home district of Keonjhar; announced a package of Rs 50 crore for the development of the famous Maa Tarini Temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on a two-day visit to his home district of Keonjhar. This visit holds special significance as it marks his first time visit to the constituency since assuming office.

He held a roadshow from Ghatagaon High School ground to Maa Tarini temple. In Keonjhar town, he will engage in another roadshow, attend a felicitation ceremony, and address a public meeting. He will stay overnight in Keonjhar.

CM Majhi, who is on a 2-day visit to his hometown in Keonjhar district starting today, announced the package after offering prayer at Maa Tarini Temple.

“My government will try its best for promotion of Maa Tarini peeth at national level to develop tourism in the district. The renovation project worth Rs 50 crore is underway at the temple. However, the amount is not enough for the development of the temple. I realised it after visiting here today. Therefore, I announced an additional Rs 50 crore for the ongoing project. The development and beautification project will be carried out at a total cost of Rs 100 crore at Maa Tarini Temple,” Majhi told reporters after praying at the temple.

Earlier, the previous government led by Naveen Patnaik had announced Rs 50 crore for the renovation of Maa Tarini peeth in Keonjhar district.

On Monday, CM Majhi will visit his village, Raikala, in the Keonjhar Sadar area. He will participate in a roadshow from Raikala to Jhumpura.

Following the roadshow, he will address a felicitation ceremony-cum-public meeting in the area. CM Majhi will also interact with local residents in his village and have lunch at his house.

