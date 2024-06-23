Morrisville: Indians in Morrisville, North Carolina, celebrated the auspicious Snanapurnima festival of lord Jagannath at the HSNC temple with great devotion and enthusiasm. The sacred event, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, and Sudarshana, featured the ceremonial bathing of the deities and their decoration in the Gajananna besha. Traditional rituals and fervent prayers marked the festival, attracting a large gathering of devotees who participated in the bathing ritual.

This ritual, believed to purify and rejuvenate the idols, was performed with holy water amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns and the sound of ghantas. The celebration fostered a sense of community and spiritual unity, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Hindu traditions. Attendees also enjoyed cultural performances, spiritual discourses, and shared freshly cooked Mahaprasad, reinforcing the values of devotion and togetherness.

The event was well executed under the leadership team of Manoj Pandya President HSNC and Tarini Dash, Bichitra Sahu and Jyoti Mishra. The team is preparing for the up coming Rath Jatra on July 13 2024.