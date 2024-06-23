Public meeting on Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee’s National Sacrifice Day orgnaised by Odisha IPR Department

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee was at once an eminent educationist, a cultural researcher and a great hero of the revolution in India. On the occasion of Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee’s National Sacrifice Day, eminent guests attended the public meeting held at Jaydev Bhawan and expressed this opinion.

Organized under the auspices of the Department of Information and Public Relations and the Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Foundation, the guests highlighted Dr. Mukherjee’s life style.

Speaker of Odisha Assembly Mrs. Surma Padhi, Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Minister Mr. Nityananda Gond, Educationist Prof. Purnachandra Mallik, President of the Foundation Mr. Bhubanananda Tripathi participated in the program. Mr. Saroj Kumar Samal, Director of the Department delivered the welcome speech.