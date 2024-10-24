Baijayant Jay Panda Chairs 4th Meeting of Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU)

New Delhi, October 24, 2024: The fourth meeting of the Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) was successfully held today under the chairmanship of Shri Baijayant Jay Panda, Member of Parliament. COPU is one of the most significant committees in Parliament, responsible for examining reports and accounts of public sector undertakings, ensuring transparency, and promoting accountability in their operations. The committee plays a critical role in safeguarding public interest and ensuring efficient use of national resources in managing public enterprises.

The meeting saw the participation of distinguished Members of Parliament, including Shri Arun Singh (BJP), Shri Debashish Samantaray (BJD), Shri Narin Das Gupta (AAP), Shri Kaushalendra Kumar (JD-U), Shri Tariq Anwar (INC), Shri Mukesh Rajput (BJP), Shri B.Y. Raghavendra (BJP), R.K Choudary (SP) and Dr. Bhagwat Karad (BJP).

Additionally, senior officials from key public sector institutions were present. Mr. Sudhir Joshi represented the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), and Dr. D.K. Sunil, CMD, represented Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The meeting was also attended by Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary, Department of Production, along with several officials from the armed forces.

The session included in-depth discussions on the performance and governance of public undertakings, furthering COPU’s mandate to ensure transparency, accountability, and the efficient functioning of India’s public sector enterprises.