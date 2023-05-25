New Delhi: Nepal Ambassador to India Dr. Shankar P Sharma met External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar . “Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister Hon. Dr. S. Jaishankar ji at his office today.Both of us expressed our desire and commitment to further broaden and deepen our strong, age-old multifaceted relationship in days ahead,” said Dr. Shankar P Sharma.

“Glad to receive Ambassador Dr Shankar Sharma of Nepal this morning. Discussed our deep and multifaceted partnership. Committed to its further enhancement in the coming days,” said External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar .