Mahagun Launches Ultra-Premium residential Project, Medalleo, A Luxurious Haven at Sector-107, Noida

Noida: Mahagun Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers, launched its ultra-premium residential project at Sector 107, Noida. This project with a mix of low-rise independent floors and high rise apartments is set to redefine luxury living in the city.The project is laced with one-of-its-kind features to host the most premium lifestyle among buyers.The project offers unparalleled exclusivity and privacy in its low rise development having only 50 units on one floor each.

“We are delighted to introduce Mahagun Medalleo, a true epitome of luxury and elegance. Our vision was to create an exceptional living experience that surpasses all expectations. With Mahagun Medalleo, we have succeeded in crafting an ultra-premium project that offers residents a lifestyle of grandeur, tranquility, and exclusivity,” said Mr. Amit Jain, Director, Mahagun Group.

Residents of Mahagun Medalleo will enjoy a plethora of world-class amenities. The project boasts a state-of-the-art one of the largest clubhouse of Noida spread over 50,000sq.ft. Across five levels, where one can rejuvenate at the yoga or meditation area or indulge in a refreshing swim in the sparkling swimming pool with a large deck. A fully equipped gymnasium and jogging track are available for fitness enthusiasts to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. The beautifully landscaped gardens at terraces and at ground provide serene spaces for relaxation and social gatherings.

Conveniently located in Central Noida, Mahagun Medalleo enjoys excellent connectivity to major commercial hubs, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and entertainment zones. The project is designed to provide residents with a harmonious blend of comfort and convenience, making it an ideal choice for modern families seeking an opulent lifestyle.