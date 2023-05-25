Hyundai Motor India targets higher penetration in the hinterland of India

New Delhi : Hyundai Motor India Ltd. India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since its inception, recently kicked off digital float activity PAN-India at its rural outlets. The ‘Digital Float’ concept has been introduced keeping in mind the need of deeper and significant penetration across semi urban and rural belts. Hyundai’s most loved hatchback “Grand i10 NIOS” will be transported directly to the doorstep of consumers who will have the advantage of experiencing the product at their convenience.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “At Hyundai Motor India, we believe that in a dynamic market like India, phygital experiences are the need of the hour so as to reach the last mile and also ensure maximum penetration across geographies. With the ‘Digital-Float’ activations, we aim to showcase Hyundai products to existing and potential buyers and extend our footprint in the hinterland. The 36 Digital Floats will cover almost 582 rural locations across 27 states over the next two months. This initiative will help HMIL reach out to potential customers effectively at the tehsil and taluka level. These digital floats will aid Hyundai Dealerships to provide a doorstep experience to our esteemed customers and generate enquiries for new as well as pre-owned cars. Scheduling test-drives, booking their favourite Hyundai car and availing finance schemes is now simplified for our rural customers, thus fulfilling Hyundai’s vision of becoming a Lifetime Partner of our customers.”

Initially, the ‘Digital-Floats’ will be travelling across the rural territories of Punjab & Haryana for the customers to experience the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS without the need of visiting a physical showroom or booking a home visit. The new Grand i10 NIOS distinctively combines safety, comfort and style with a host of best in segment features. This concept is expected to gain better reach and elevate Hyundai’s Customer Experience.

HMIL has established a strong network of 600 touchpoints in rural markets and the Grand i10 NIOS has contributed to 20% in Rural Sales volume for YTM’23. Moreover, acceptance of NIOS CNG variant has increased significantly over the past year. The ‘Digital-Float’ will act as a Showroom-on-wheels enabling customers and prospects to connect with their local Hyundai dealership for any product related queries or new bookings, delivering highest level of customer satisfaction & strengthening customer confidence in brand Hyundai, all from the convenience of their doorstep.

Going forward, driven by innovation, HMIL will further tap the rural potential with digital first initiatives. Hyundai Motor India is aiming to increase its rural reach and customer base by introducing several pioneering initiatives to enhance customer experience & association with the brand.