National Scheme Sanctioning Committee Considers Annual Implementation Plan of States/UTs Under Swachh Bharat Mission- Grameen

New Delhi : The third meeting of the National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) Phase II for consideration of the Annual Implementation Plans of all the States and Union Territories for the financial year 2022-23 was held today. The virtual meeting, chaired by Smt. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry Jal Shakti saw participation of senior officials from all States/UTs was. It was also attended by members of the NSSC – Shri Chandi Charan Dey, Coordinator, Ramakrishna Mission; Shri Shrikant M. Navrekar, Nirmal Gram Nirman Kendra; Mr. Rohit Kumar, Joint Secretary – MGNREGS, Ministry of Rural Development; and Dr. V.K. Chaurasia, Joint Advisor – PHEE (Public Health and Environmental Engineering), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Commenting on the AIPs and the targets therein, the Secretary DDWS asked states to continue to ensure ODF Sustainability while prioritising those households that are yet to have access. She called for the continuation of retrofitting, construction of CSCs, behaviour change communication, and swachhata activities to bring about visual cleanliness to all villages that would lead to a dramatic improvement in the village environment.

Smt. Mahajan emphasised on the importance and need to accelerate activities pertaining to Biodegradable Waste Management, Grey Water Management; GOBARdhan, Plastic Waste Management, and Faecal Sludge Management.

Initiating the discussion, Shri Arun Baroka, Special Secretary – DDWS and Mission Director SBM-G and JJM made a comprehensive presentation, giving an overview of SBM-G Phase II. He also spoke of the funding norms for Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM), the key policy interventions and other major initiatives such as Swachh Survekshan Grameen, film competitions, Sarpanch Samvads, Start-up Grand Challenge and the banning of single use plastics in GPs, among others.

It was recommended that villages which have either solid waste management or liquid waste management assets may be easily converted to ODF Plus Model category. Besides, those villages which are either aspirational or have population more than 5000 may also be taken up on priority. Further, the strategies for biodegradable waste management, GOBARdhan, Plastic Waste Management, Grey Water Management and Faecal Sludge Management were also detailed.

Specifically, on the AIP, he outlined the observations and suggestions made by the Plan Appraisal Committee (PAC), seeking NSSC’s approval of physical targets for IHHLs, CSCs, ODF Plus villages and districts, as projected by the States/UTs.

Shri Rohit Kumar, Joint Secretary, M/o RD listed the work completed in terms of Bio-gas plants, Soak Pits, Community Sanitary Complexes and stated that all works were funded under MGNREGS by the Ministry of Rural Development. On the other hand, Dr. Chaurasia advised that States should acquire land for all their Grey Water Management activities well in advance so that work can be carried out in peri-urban villages, unhindered.

Shri Navrekar spoke of the need to provide technical literature in local languages, orient users on the various works being carried out, provide technical training to implementers; to organise state level capacity building and to conduct a rapid assessment by a third party to ensure sound implementation of the technology.

The representatives from the States assured that they would fulfil their targets set in their AIPs.