Merchandise Exports scale a new high in April; cross USD 40 billion, registering 30% growth over April, 2021

New Delhi : After a record performance in the last financial year, the exports continued robust growth in April, 2022 with merchandise exports scaling a new high by crossing USD 40 bn. This is an increase by over 30% vis-à-vis April 2021. Petroleum products (127.69%), Electronic goods (71.69%), cereals (60.83%), coffee (59.38%), processed food (38.82%) and leather product (36.68%) exports led the way in achieving the record performance. Services performed extremely well to reach USD 27.60 bn, which is an increase of 53% over April 2021.
- India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April 2022* are estimated to be USD 67.79 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 38.90 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April 2022* are estimated to be USD 75.87 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 36.31 per cent over the same period last year
Table 1: Trade during April 2022*
|April 2022
(USD Billion)
|April 2021
(USD Billion)
|Growth vis-à-vis April 2021 (%)
|Merchandise
|Exports
|40.19
|30.75
|30.70
|Imports
|60.30
|46.04
|30.97
|Trade Balance
|-20.11
|-15.29
|-31.50
|Services*
|Exports
|27.60
|18.06
|52.87
|Imports
|15.57
|9.62
|61.87
|Net of Services
|12.03
|8.44
|42.61
|Overall Trade (Merchandise+
Services)*
|Exports
|67.79
|48.80
|38.90
|Imports
|75.87
|55.66
|36.31
|Trade Balance
|-8.08
|-6.86
|-17.83
* Note: The latest data for services sector released by RBI is for March 2022. The data for April 2022 is an estimation, which will be revised based on RBI’s subsequent release. (ii) Data for April 2021 has been revised on pro-rata basis using quarterly balance of payments data.
Fig 1: Overall Trade during April 2022*
MERCHANDISE TRADE
- Merchandise exports in April 2022 were USD 40.19 Billion, as compared to USD 30.75 Billion in April 2021, exhibiting a positive growth of 30.70 per cent.
- Merchandise imports in April 2022 were USD 60.30 Billion, which is an increase of 30.97 per cent over imports of USD 46.04 Billion in April 2021.
- The merchandise trade deficit in April 2022 was estimated at USD 20.11 Billion as against USD 15.29 Billion in April 2021, which is an increase of 31.50 per cent.
Fig 2: Merchandise Trade during April 2022
- Non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports in April 2022 were USD 28.46 Billion, registering a positive growth of 19.89 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems & jewellery exports of USD 23.74 Billion in April 2021.
- Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery (gold, silver & precious metals) imports were USD 35.68 Billion in April 2022 with a positive growth of 34.37 per cent over Non-petroleum, non-gems & jewellery imports of USD 26.55 Billion in April 2021.
Table 2: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April 2022
|April 2022
(USD Billion)
|April 2021
(USD Billion)
|Growth vis-à-vis April 2021 (%)
|Non- petroleum exports
|31.93
|27.12
|17.74
|Non- petroleum imports
|40.11
|35.27
|13.70
|Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery exports
|28.46
|23.74
|19.89
|Non-petroleum & Non Gems & Jewellery imports*
|35.68
|26.55
|34.37
Note: Gems & Jewellery Imports include Gold, Silver & Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
Fig 3: Trade excluding Petroleum and Gems & Jewellery during April 2022
SERVICES TRADE
- The estimated value of services export for April 2022* is USD 27.60 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 52.87 per cent vis-a-vis April 2021 (USD 18.06 Billion).
- The estimated value of services import for April 2022* is USD 15.57 Billion exhibiting a positive growth of 61.87 per cent vis-à-vis April 2021 (USD 9.62 Billion)
- The services trade balance in April 2022* is estimated at USD 12.03 Billion, which is an increase of 42.61 per cent over April 2021 (USD 8.44 Billion).
Fig 4: Services Trade during April 2022*
Table 3: Export Growth in Commodity Groups in April 2022
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|APR’21
|APR’22
|APR’22
|Commodity groups exhibiting positive growth
|1
|Petroleum Products
|3625.66
|8255.39
|127.69
|2
|Electronic Goods
|978.43
|1679.82
|71.69
|3
|Other cereals
|55.96
|90.00
|60.83
|4
|Coffee
|71.46
|113.90
|59.38
|5
|Cereal preparations & miscellaneous processed items
|165.38
|229.58
|38.82
|6
|Leather & leather products
|289.65
|395.90
|36.68
|7
|Tobacco
|73.01
|98.63
|35.10
|8
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|2025.59
|2679.92
|32.30
|9
|Mica, Coal & Other Ores, Minerals including processed minerals
|392.53
|489.90
|24.81
|10
|Jute Mfg. including Floor Covering
|37.12
|45.56
|22.73
|11
|Engineering Goods
|7974.06
|9725.92
|21.97
|12
|RMG of all Textiles
|1297.68
|1575.86
|21.44
|13
|Oil seeds
|96.47
|115.52
|19.74
|14
|Marine Products
|550.05
|634.28
|15.31
|15
|Meat, dairy & poultry products
|345.31
|383.96
|11.19
|16
|Fruits & Vegetables
|257.75
|285.03
|10.58
|17
|Drugs & Pharmaceuticals
|1892.58
|2072.26
|9.49
|18
|Plastic & Linoleum
|727.90
|797.00
|9.49
|19
|Cotton Yarn/Fabs./made-ups, Handloom Products etc.
|1065.20
|1158.08
|8.72
|20
|Ceramic products & glassware
|286.31
|310.46
|8.43
|21
|Man-made Yarn/Fabs./made-ups etc.
|424.52
|458.59
|8.02
|22
|Gems & Jewellery
|3379.14
|3467.71
|2.62
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|APR’21
|APR’22
|APR’22
|Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth
|23
|Iron Ore
|635.55
|418.48
|-34.16
|24
|Cashew
|49.71
|32.76
|-34.10
|25
|Handicrafts excl. handmade carpet
|158.42
|118.85
|-24.98
|26
|Spices
|401.09
|319.32
|-20.39
|27
|Oil Meals
|120.52
|101.64
|-15.66
|28
|Rice
|895.60
|810.66
|-9.48
|29
|Carpet
|129.92
|125.02
|-3.77
|30
|Tea
|49.73
|49.22
|-1.03
Table 4: Import Growth in Commodity Groups in April 2022
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|APR’21
|APR’22
|APR’22
|Commodity Groups exhibiting positive growth
|1
|Silver
|11.90
|109.50
|820.04
|2
|Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured
|376.84
|1202.98
|219.23
|3
|Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites
|18.58
|58.73
|216.08
|4
|Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc.
|2004.56
|4937.85
|146.33
|5
|Petroleum, Crude & products
|10764.84
|20188.06
|87.54
|6
|Pulses
|55.07
|99.14
|80.01
|7
|Cotton Raw & Waste
|33.36
|52.59
|57.64
|8
|Leather & leather products
|53.59
|83.64
|56.08
|9
|Organic & Inorganic Chemicals
|2244.19
|3420.90
|52.43
|10
|Non-ferrous metals
|1316.79
|1870.90
|42.08
|11
|Vegetable Oil
|1289.13
|1746.27
|35.46
|12
|Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles
|145.87
|197.35
|35.29
|13
|Pulp and Waste paper
|93.54
|126.05
|34.75
|14
|Electronic goods
|5058.85
|6722.37
|32.88
|15
|Iron & Steel
|1181.08
|1492.36
|26.36
|16
|Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials
|293.09
|367.23
|25.30
|17
|Metaliferrous ores & other minerals
|631.59
|768.06
|21.61
|18
|Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc.
|461.77
|543.98
|17.80
|19
|Chemical material & products
|891.54
|1037.06
|16.32
|20
|Project goods
|103.40
|119.46
|15.54
|21
|Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc.
|1779.47
|2019.61
|13.50
|22
|Wood & Wood products
|505.20
|572.84
|13.39
|23
|Machinery, electrical & non-electrical
|3054.64
|3416.39
|11.84
|24
|Fruits & vegetables
|216.36
|240.15
|11.00
|25
|Newsprint
|23.17
|24.85
|7.26
|26
|Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones
|2470.74
|2594.34
|5.00
|27
|Medicinal & Pharmaceutical products
|681.31
|710.98
|4.35
|28
|Machine tools
|315.51
|328.95
|4.26
|Sl. No.
|Commodities
|(Values in Million USD)
|% Change
|APR’21
|APR’22
|APR’22
|Commodity Groups exhibiting negative growth
|29
|Gold
|6238.36
|1724.86
|-72.35
|30
|Transport equipment
|1861.98
|1467.09
|-21.21
Table 5: MERCHANDISE TRADE
|EXPORTS & IMPORTS: (Rs. Crore)
|(PROVISIONAL)
|APRIL
|EXPORTS(including re-exports)
|2021-22
|2,28,980.61
|2022-23
|3,06,094.76
|%Growth 2022-23/2021-22
|33.68
|IMPORTS
|2021-22
|3,42,864.34
|2022-23
|4,59,260.03
|%Growth 2022-23/2021-22
|33.95
|TRADE BALANCE
|2021-22
|-1,13,883.73
|2022-23
|-1,53,165.27
Table 6: SERVICES TRADE
|EXPORTS & IMPORTS (SERVICES) : (US $ Billion)
|(PROVISIONAL)
|March 2022
|April- March 2021-22
|EXPORTS (Receipts)
|26.88
|254.36
|IMPORTS (Payments)
|15.33
|146.95
|TRADE BALANCE
|11.55
|107.40
|EXPORTS & IMPORTS (SERVICES): (Rs. Crore)
|(PROVISIONAL)
|March 2022
|April-March 2021-22
|EXPORTS (Receipts)
|2,04,960.46
|18,96,918.81
|IMPORTS (Payments)
|1,16,867.57
|10,96,031.56
|TRADE BALANCE
|88,092.90
|8,00,887.25