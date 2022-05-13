DRI seizes 15.93 kg foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.38 crore smuggled via Indo-Myanmar border in Guwahati and Dimapur

New Delhi : In another significant operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), against organised gold smuggling syndicates, code-named “Gold on the Highway”, 15.93 kg of foreign-origin gold smuggled though the Indo-Myanmar border, and valued at Rs 8.38 crore, was seized on 12th May 2022 in Guwahati and Dimapur.

Acting on the basis of specific intelligence, officers of DRI mounted discreet surveillance on two oil tankers and a truck travelling separately from Mao, Manipur to Guwahati, Assam. In the early morning hours of 12th May 2022, these vehicles were intercepted simultaneously at different points along the National Highway between Dimapur and Guwahati.

In the fiscal year 2021-22, DRI has seized 833 kg of gold valued at Rs. 405 crore during its operations across the country. Of this, in the North-Eastern states, DRI has seized more than 208 kg gold valued at Rs. 102.6 crore, smuggled through the highly sensitive Indo-Myanmar and Indo-Bangladesh border.

After intensive examination of the intercepted vehicles, 96 pieces of gold biscuits weighing 15.93 kg were recovered that had been carefully concealed in different parts of the three vehicles. Five persons of the syndicate have been arrested and three vehicles were seized in the operation. Further investigations are in progress.

DRI’s ability to effectively detect and affect such seizures acts as a deterrent to those attempting to compromise India’s economic frontiers. DRI remains committed to continuing its relentless crackdown against the perpetrators of such crimes.