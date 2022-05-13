NSIC – MSME Ministry organizes ‘Enterprise India- Mega Job Fair’

New Delhi : B.B Swain, Secretary (MSME) today inaugurated the ‘MEGA JOB FAIR’ and a New testing facility for MSMEs at NTSC (Okhla)New Delhi

The major objective of Mega Job Fair was to provide employment opportunities to the students who are passing out from different courses being conducted in the Centre. More than 30 companies including renowned companies like LG Electronics, Munjal Showa (Hero Honda Group), JBM Group, Maxop, SPM Auto Comp, were present with Various job offers.

Addressing the inaugural Event, Shri B. B Swain, Secretary, MSME congratulated everyone especially to NSIC – NTSC Okhla team for organizing the ‘Enterprise India Mega Job Fair’ after pandemic period to facilitate the trainees of the Centre for their employment .Speaking on the occasion he emphasized on the industry centric and demand oriented training for skill development and also appreciated the benefits of adding the new HDPE Pipe Testing Facility in NSIC Technical Services Centre Okhla.

Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, AS&DC, MSME in the inaugural event said that the fair would facilitate the trainees of the Centre for their employment through campus placement.

Ms. Alka Arora, CMD, NSIC, in her welcome address highlighted that NSIC technical center aims to offer demand centric training to the youth and make them market ready for the future opportunities. This Mega Job Fair is the first offline job fair organized by NSIC today after pandemic period to facilitate the trainees of the Centre for their employment through campus placements.

The NSIC Centre organizes job fairs periodically to fulfil the requirement of skilled manpower for industry. During last 6-7 years more than 70,000 trainees have been trained by the Centre and many of them have been successfully placed in the industry through campus placements.