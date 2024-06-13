National Geographic’s Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story to be the opening film at 18th Mumbai International Film Festival

National Geographic’s documentary, Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story, will kick off the screenings at the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) in Mumbai. MIFF is scheduled to be held from 15th June 2024 to 21st June 2024 in Mumbai. The opening film will be screened simultaneously in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune on 15th June. The film will also be screened during the Red Carpet event in Delhi on 17th June, Chennai on 18th June, Kolkata on 19th June, and Pune on 20th June.

Billy and Molly: An Otter Love Story (English – 78 mins) directed by Charlie Hamilton James is a heartwarming story about a man who forms an unlikely friendship with a wild otter while living in a remote Shetland Islands. This captivating documentary explores the enchanting shores of Scotland’s Shetland Islands through a heartwarming journey of an orphaned otter named Molly. When Molly washes up against Billy and Susan’s secluded jetty, she finds herself embraced by their care and affection. As Billy becomes entranced by Molly’s playful nature, a profound bond forms between them, igniting a tale of love and longing against the rugged backdrop of the Shetlands.

In this film, viewers witness the transformative power of companionship as Billy finds solace and purpose in nurturing Molly back to health and preparing her for life in the wild, exploring the complexities of love and the unyielding connection between man and nature.

While the film will be screened on 15th June at 2.30 pm at National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), Pedder Road in Mumbai, the venues at New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune are Siri Fort Auditorium, NFDC Tagore Film Centre, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) and National Film Archive of India respectively where the film will be screened simultaneously at the same time (June 15, 2:30 PM)

About the Director

Charlie Hamilton James is a renowned wildlife filmmaker whose works have won him a News and Documentary Emmy for One Life. He made his directing debut with My Halcyon River, followed by his documentary miniseries I Bought a Rainforest which depicts his adventures in the Amazon after buying land there.

About 18th MIFF

MIFF, recognized as the oldest and largest film festival for non-feature films in South Asia, marks its 18th year of celebrating the art of documentary, short fiction, and animation films. Initiated in 1990 and now organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, MIFF has evolved into an international event drawing cine-enthusiasts from across the globe.

This year’s celebration will also be a special one because there are more than 38 countries participating, with 1018 entries and multiple parallel screenings being held in Delhi, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai, covering the entire canvass of the country.

While there are over 300 films being screened this year, the 18th MIFF will also host more than 25 engaging masterclasses and panel discussions with industry luminaries such as filmmakers Santosh Sivan, Audrius Stonys, Ketan Mehta, Shaunak Sen, Richie Mehta, and Georges Schwizgebel among others. Moreover, the festival will offer a range of workshops, including the inaugural animation crash course and VFX pipeline workshop, providing valuable insights into the world of filmmaking.