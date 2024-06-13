Shivraj Singh Chouhan continues with his meetings to review various schemes

Union Rural Development Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan continued his meetings with senior officials and reviewing various schemes after taking charge of the Ministry on Tuesday. Union Minister, while understanding all the aspects of the departmental action plan for the schemes, gave directions to take strong steps to strengthen the Self Help Groups (SHGs). He said target of three crore lakhpati didis is like a dream for him and called upon everyone to work for achieving the target before deadline of three years. The Minister said that he will soon hold a meeting of state rural development Ministers to give impetus to Lakhpati Didi initiative and discuss with state chief ministers to sort out issues, if any. Shri Chouhan appreciated the efforts under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), and called upon the need for strengthening branding and marketing efforts for sale of products made by woman Self-Help Groups.

Union Minister Shri Chouhan observed that these women once considered ‘Un-bankable’ are the ‘Lakhpatis of Tomorrow’ and Self – Help Groups are well poised to solve the decadal problem of rural credit – a true example of women-led development. The minister was informed that during FY 2023-24, banks disbursed credit worth Rs 2,06,636 Crore to over 56 lakh women SHGs – a 5-fold increase in the number of SHGs annually credit linked and nearly ten-fold jump in annual credit disbursement during past ten years.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the Minister observed that the scheme has been instrumental in changing the face of rural India and needs to be carried forward for facilitating the attainment of Viksit Bharat. He directed that efforts should be oriented towards facilitating connectivity of 100% rural habitations with all-weather road. He appreciated the new measures taken for quality assurance of rural roads and desired that these be enhanced at all levels. Shri Chouhan called for more coordination with States for improving rural road maintenance in their entire design life. He directed to take further measures for strengthening the involvement of public representatives in the programme. Minister of State in Rural Development Shri Kamlesh Paswan, Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials were present during the meeting.